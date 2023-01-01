$39,029+ tax & licensing
$39,029
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Limited - Leather Seats
Location
380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1
103,893KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9620014
- Stock #: NDN16A
- VIN: 1C4RJFBG0JC295649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,893 KM
Vehicle Description
There's simply no better SUV that combines on-road comfort with off-road capability at a great value than the legendary Jeep Grand Cherokee. This 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee is for sale today in Bracebridge.
The Jeep Grand Cherokee is the most awarded SUV ever for good reasons. With numerous best-in-class features and class-exclusive amenities, the Grand Cherokee offers drivers more than the competition. On the outside, it showcases the rugged capability to go off the beaten path while the interior offers technology and comfort beyond what you'd expect in an SUV at this price point. The Jeep Grand Cherokee is second to none when it comes to performance, safety, and style. This SUV has 103,893 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine.
Our Grand Cherokee's trim level is Limited. The mid-range Limited trim gives this SUV a satisfying blend of features and value. It comes with four-wheel drive with Selec-Terrain, chrome exterior trim, Uconnect with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, 2 USB ports, heated leather seats, a rearview camera, remote start, a power liftgate, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic headlights, a universal garage door opener, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Park-sense, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Bluetooth.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4RJFBG0JC295649.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.muskokachrysler.ca/finance-options.htm
Muskoka Chrysler's pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we receive more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys may be purchased at the time of sale. Ask your Sales Representative for details!
Don't miss out, come see why our customers are the happiest @ Muskoka Chrysler!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Garage door transmitter
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 60
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Short and long arm front suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Privacy glass: Deep
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Width: 8
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Driver's side electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Turn signal in mirrors
Simulated wood door trim
Simulated wood/metal-look dash trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Electric power steering
Memorized Settings including audio
UConnect wireless connectivity
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 265 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 996 mm
Overall Length: 4,821 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Hip Room: 1,427 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.7 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 93 L
Rear Leg Room: 980 mm
Overall height: 1,760 mm
Wheelbase: 2,916 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Gross vehicle weight: 2,948 kg
Front Head Room: 1,013 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,024 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,491 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,473 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,448 mm
Overall Width: 1,943 mm
Manual child safety locks
Polished w/painted accents aluminum rims
Max cargo capacity: 1,934 L
Curb weight: 2,153 kg
Stability controll with anti-roll
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
4 USB ports
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto mirroring
ParkSense rear reverse sensing system
120v Ac Power Outlet : 1
Park-Sense
