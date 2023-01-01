Menu
<p>We are selling a 2002 Honda Civic which has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition. It can comfortably seat up to 5 passengers and is equipped with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and keyless entry. The car has a total of 4 doors, cruise control, and air conditioning that works perfectly well. It has a silver exterior and a grey interior and all options are in good working condition. The heat and AC work perfectly well.</p><br><br><p>The selling price of the car is $3900. If you would like to schedule a test drive or need more information, please call either 647-298-2636 or 905-230-2350. An extended warranty is also available for purchase.</p><br><br><p>You can find the car at the following address:</p><br><p>159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4.</p><br><br><p>For more cars, please visit www.graciousauto.ca. </p><br><br><p>The dealer is open from Monday to Friday between 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM and on Saturdays from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1700336129915_4397748377884758 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

219,146KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear window defroster w/timer
ECU immobilizer
Maintenance interval reminder
trunk light
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Front map lights
Adjustable steering column
Manual driver seat height adjuster
60/40 fold down rear seatback w/lock
Front centre console w/covered storage compartment
Dual front beverage holders
4-spoke urethane steering wheel
Dual LCD trip meters

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front/rear stabilizer bars
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
50 litre fuel tank
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Independent double wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
1.7L SOHC 16-valve I4 engine

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Body-colour door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors
Green tinted glass
Front/rear body-colour bumpers

Trim

Body-colour body-side moulding
Front chrome grille

Seating

Front cloth bucket seats

Power Options

Pwr windows w/driver one-touch down & illuminated switches

Comfort

Air conditioning w/defrost syncronization & micron filtration system

Media / Nav / Comm

Anti-theft AM/FM stereo system w/clock

Safety

Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Rear child safety seat tether anchors

Additional Features

Dual front door map pockets
lockup torque converter
P185/65HR15 all-season SBR tires
CD player & (4) speakers
Covered in-dash cd storage
Front seat belt pretensioners & height adjustment
LATCH child safety seat anchors in rear outboard positions
15 steel wheels w/full covers
grade logic programming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

