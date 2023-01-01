$3,900+ tax & licensing
2002 Honda Civic
4dr Sdn LX-G Auto
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
$3,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,146 KM
Vehicle Description
We are selling a 2002 Honda Civic which has been well-maintained and is in excellent condition. It can comfortably seat up to 5 passengers and is equipped with power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and keyless entry. The car has a total of 4 doors, cruise control, and air conditioning that works perfectly well. It has a silver exterior and a grey interior and all options are in good working condition. The heat and AC work perfectly well.
The selling price of the car is $3900. If you would like to schedule a test drive or need more information, please call either 647-298-2636 or 905-230-2350. An extended warranty is also available for purchase.
You can find the car at the following address:
159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4.
For more cars, please visit www.graciousauto.ca.
The dealer is open from Monday to Friday between 9:30 AM to 7:00 PM and on Saturdays from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.
Vehicle Features
Gracious Auto
