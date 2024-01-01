Menu
<p>ODOMETER IN MILES.RUNS GREAT</p>

2008 Toyota Highlander

222,481 MI

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

222,481MI
Used
VIN JTEES43A182073109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,481 MI

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

416-817-6764

