Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2011 Chevrolet Colorado 2.9L 4-Cylinder with 175,048km. Extended Cab, long bed, Fog lights, and nice aftermarket rims. Runs and drives strong . Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty.Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:</p> <p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=T/4Oy/o4mkvIJ5noxk97rti73JDwx5Ft</p> <p> </p> <p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p> <p>$10,950</p> <p>+Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p> <p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p> <p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p> <p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p> <p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p> <p>1) Engine</p> <p>2) Transmission</p> <p>3) Head Gasket</p> <p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p> <p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p> <p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p> <p> </p> <p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p> <p>90 Kennedy Road South</p> <p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p> <p>(647)-927-5252</p> <p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p> <p>Buy with Confidence!</p> <p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p> <p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p> <p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p> <p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p> <p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p> <p> </p>

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

175,048 KM

Details Description Features

$10,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Ext Cab 125.9" LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Colorado

2WD Ext Cab 125.9" LT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 10998011
  2. 10998011
  3. 10998011
  4. 10998011
  5. 10998011
  6. 10998011
  7. 10998011
  8. 10998011
  9. 10998011
  10. 10998011
  11. 10998011
  12. 10998011
  13. 10998011
  14. 10998011
  15. 10998011
  16. 10998011
  17. 10998011
  18. 10998011
  19. 10998011
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,048KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 125002
  • Mileage 175,048 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Chevrolet Colorado 2.9L 4-Cylinder with 175,048km. Extended Cab, long bed, Fog lights, and nice aftermarket rims. Runs and drives strong . Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty.Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=T/4Oy/o4mkvIJ5noxk97rti73JDwx5Ft


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$10,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Additional Features

Entertainment System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

Used 2010 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-350 Super Duty for sale in Brampton, ON
2010 Ford Econoline Cargo Van E-350 Super Duty 211,756 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan NV 2500 2500 V6 for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Nissan NV 2500 2500 V6 275,505 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" 348,354 KM $11,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Colorado