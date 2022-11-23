Menu
2012 Honda Civic

215,392 KM

Details Description

$9,150

+ tax & licensing
$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Honda Civic

2012 Honda Civic

LX

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

215,392KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9338401
  Stock #: 0ACBC3
  VIN: 2HGFB2F47CH041995

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 215,392 KM

Vehicle Description

New arrival! White 2012 Honda Civic LX in MINT condition. No accidents! No rust! Local Ontario vehicle. 1.8L great on gas and very reliable. Very clean. Has 215,392 kms. Runs excellent with no issues. Loaded with Bluetooth, keyless entry, power windows, power locks, power side mirrors, A/C, CD/AUX, steering wheel audio and cruise control!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $9,150 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

