LEXUS RELIABILITY AT ITS BEST! ALL WHEEL DRIVE. THESE BABYS LAST FOR EVER! WELL MAINTAINED!! COMES CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE! <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION.

2012 Lexus IS 250

193,221 KM

$13,510

+ tax & licensing
2012 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

2012 Lexus IS 250

4DR SDN AUTO AWD

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

193,221KM
Used
VIN JTHCF5C21C5053303

  • Exterior Colour Metallic Formula Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 193,221 KM

LEXUS RELIABILITY AT ITS BEST! ALL WHEEL DRIVE. THESE BABYS LAST FOR EVER! WELL MAINTAINED!! COMES CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE!

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. 

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Cabin Air Filter
Cargo Mat
Digital clock
Anti-Theft System
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver footrest
Front & rear cupholders
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
trunk pass-through
Metallic shift knob
Map lamps
Metallic dash accents
Front seat back pockets
Outside temp gauge
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
12V aux pwr outlet
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Cigarette lighter w/illuminated ashtray

First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
Traction Control (TRAC)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

Compact Spare Tire
Colour-keyed door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog lamps
Automatic halogen headlamps
High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass

Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes

coil springs

Bluetooth Capability
Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna

Paddle Shifters
low washer fluid
door ajar
dual trip odometers
Integrated XM Satellite Radio
Glass imprinted diversity antenna
USB Input
Aux Audio Input
P225/45R17 front & P245/45R17 rear all-season tires
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn lamps
Front centre console w/armrest -inc: storage box
All-weather carpeted floor mats
sequential multi-mode shifter
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
front seat belt warning
low engine oil level
Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering
2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
17 aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Rear bench seat -inc: fold down centre armrest
anti-dive & anti-squat geometry
Warning lights -inc: low fuel
Lighting -inc: door courtesy
Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks
Instrumentation -inc: multi-info display
Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC)
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: soft-touch heater controls
Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (13) speakers

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-XXXX

905-796-2800

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2012 Lexus IS 250