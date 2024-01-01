$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Lexus IS 250
No Accident Sunroof Leather Push Start
2012 Lexus IS 250
No Accident Sunroof Leather Push Start
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
243,940KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTHCF5C22C5058820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 13171A
- Mileage 243,940 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Power Windows, Power Mirrors! SOLD AS-IS!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With handsome style, respectable performance, and luxury you'd expect from its name, the Lexus IS 250 is a strong performer in its competitive segment. This 2012 Lexus IS 250 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2012 Lexus IS 250 is an ultra-competitive luxury sports-sedan in a crowded field. The IS 250 has beautiful styling and boasts a finely trimmed cabin, solid build quality, and a quiet, isolated ride. Indeed, 2012 Lexus IS 250 is a well-rounded performer with exceptional reliability and value. This sedan has 243,940 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
With handsome style, respectable performance, and luxury you'd expect from its name, the Lexus IS 250 is a strong performer in its competitive segment. This 2012 Lexus IS 250 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The 2012 Lexus IS 250 is an ultra-competitive luxury sports-sedan in a crowded field. The IS 250 has beautiful styling and boasts a finely trimmed cabin, solid build quality, and a quiet, isolated ride. Indeed, 2012 Lexus IS 250 is a well-rounded performer with exceptional reliability and value. This sedan has 243,940 kms. It's brown in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 204HP 2.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Integrated Garage Door Opener
Cargo Mat
Digital clock
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Anti-Theft System
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Remote Fuel Door Release
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Driver footrest
Front & rear cupholders
Assist grips
Side window defoggers
Metallic shift knob
Keyless Start
Metallic dash accents
Front seat back pockets
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
12V aux pwr outlet
Illuminated entry w/fadeout
Cigarette lighter w/illuminated ashtray
Lighting -inc: door courtesy, glove box, map lamps
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Compact Spare Tire
Colour-keyed door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog lamps
Automatic halogen headlamps
High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass
Safety
First Aid Kit
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) w/brake assist (BA)
All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite radio roof-mounted fin antenna
Mechanical
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)
Pwr 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Independent double wishbone front suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs, anti-dive & anti-squat geometry
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
17" aluminum alloy wheels w/locks
Glass imprinted diversity antenna
Driver's Power Seat
P225/45R17 front & P245/45R17 rear all-season tires
Colour-keyed folding pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn lamps
Front centre console w/armrest -inc: storage box
All-weather carpeted floor mats
AM / FM / CD Player
Dual-zone automatic climate control -inc: soft-touch heater controls, rear seat heater ducts, cabin air filter
Instrumentation -inc: multi-info display, tachometer, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers
Rear bench seat -inc: fold down centre armrest, trunk pass-through
Warning lights -inc: low fuel, low engine oil level, low washer fluid, door ajar, front seat belt warning
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD, sequential multi-mode shifter, paddle shifters
Multi-link rear control arms suspension -inc: gas shocks, coil springs
Progressive-rate electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Vehicle dynamics integrated management (VDIM) -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control (TRAC)
2.5L DOHC 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
AM/FM stereo w/in-dash 6-disc CD/MP3/WMA changer -inc: (13) speakers, aux audio input, USB input, integrated XM satellite radio, Bluetooth capability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT No Accident Bose Sunroof Carplay HUD Blindspot 76,419 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Sportage LX - - Air - Rear Air 53,880 KM $25,995 + tax & lic
2023 BMW i4 eDrive35 Gran Coupe No Accident 360CAM Harman Kardon 24,424 KM $74,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2012 Lexus IS 250