2012 Mazda CX-9

248,632 KM

Details Description Features

$8,400

+ tax & licensing
$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

2012 Mazda CX-9

2012 Mazda CX-9

FWD 4dr GS

2012 Mazda CX-9

FWD 4dr GS

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$8,400

+ taxes & licensing

248,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10434246
  • Stock #: 355756
  • VIN: JM3TB2CA4C0355756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 248,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Well Maintained, Automatic, Leather Seats, , , Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Grey Exterior and Black Interior


- (Extended Warranty Available!)





No Bargain, Great Car.





Price:$8400





159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent front strut suspension w/coil springs
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
3.7L DOHC MPI 24-valve V6 engine
Towing pkg w/large cooling fan & radiator
Dual exhaust system w/trapezoid garnish
Engine speed sensitive variable pwr rack & pinion steering

Powertrain

Sport Mode
check engine

Interior

Trip Computer
EXTERIOR TEMP GAUGE
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Rear heater ducts
(3) passenger assist grips
Anti-theft alarm system
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Custom fitted floor mats
Internal fuel door release
Illuminated glove compartment
Driver/front passenger door storage w/bottle holders
Overhead centre console w/sunglass storage
Map lamps
Driver/front passenger seatback pockets
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer
Bluetooth hands-free phone system
Front/rear seat height adjustable head restraints
Electroluminescent gauges
Bright finish interior door handles
Auto-dimming rear-view mirror w/HomeLink
Leather-wrapped tilt/telescopic 3-spoke steering wheel -inc: audio/cruise controls
Heated front bucket seats w/high/low function

Safety

Airbags
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child safety rear door locks
Front active head restraints
Driver/front passenger airbags
Driver/front passenger side airbags
Driver/front passenger side air curtains w/rollover sensor
3-point safety belts for all seating positions
Integrated child seat anchors brackets on 2nd row seating
Anti-lock brake system w/electronic brake force distribution
Driver/front passenger safety belt -inc: pretensioners
Rollover stability control

Exterior

Body Colour Door Handles
Halogen Headlamps
Cargo area lamp
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent rear wiper
Body colour rear spoiler
Body colour pwr heated mirrors
automatic lamp control
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
Body colour tailgate garnish
P245/60R18 all-season tires

Media / Nav / Comm

aux input jack
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers

Additional Features

coolant temp
low washer fluid
door ajar
fuel
load limiters
low fuel level
(2) in 2nd row armrest
(2) in each 3rd row quarter door panels
extensions
height adjustment
liftgate
Warning lamps -inc: oil pressure
Cup holders -inc: (2) in centre console
8-way pwr driver seat w/manual lumbar
18 ALUMINUM WHEELS
Tri-zone climate control w/rear A/C display
Driver/front passenger sunvisors -inc: illuminated covered vanity mirrors
Privacy glass -inc: rear door
quarter
12V pwr outlets -inc: (1) on front console
(1) in center console box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

