2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

133,458 KM

Details

$13,510

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4DR 3.3L AUTO XL LUXURY

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$13,510

+ taxes & licensing

133,458KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF2DU009075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,458 KM

Vehicle Description

7 SEATER WITH LEATHER AND PANORAMIC SUNROOF! ALL WHEEL DRIVE SAFE FOR WINTER ! HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL! REAR BACK SEATS ARE HEATED AS WELL. BACK UP CAMERA! JUST ARRIVED NEW CAR DEALER TRADE IN WITH LOW KM! JUST ARRIVED WE WILL SAFETY CERTIFICATE THIS FOR THIS SALE PRICE. FINANCING IS STILL AVAILABLE FOR UPTO 36 months! PRIME RATES WITH OPEN TERN LOANS FROM NATIONAL BANK OR DESJADIANS.

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr Liftgate
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-colour bumpers w/dark grey lower inserts
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
P235/60R18 tires
Dark grey body-side moulding
Solar front glass
Chrome grille w/black surround
Front & rear skid plates
LED headlight accents
Heated pwr body-colour manual folding mirrors -inc: side repeater lights
Chrome door handles w/pocket lighting

Interior

Tachometer
Trip Odometer
rear window defogger
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
outside temp display
Roof rack side rails
REAR SUNSHADES
Eco indicator
Leather-wrapped black shift knob
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up/down
Lockable cooled glove box
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/compass -inc: HomeLink integrated transceiver
Premium cut-pile carpeting
Adjustable illumination level
Centre stack mounted ashtray w/cigarette lighter
Dual illuminated sunvisor mirrors w/driver extension

Safety

Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
Front active head restraints
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
4-wheel anti-lock brakes w/electronic brake force distribution
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Downhill brake control
Rear parking assist system
Roof mounted roll-over sensing side curtain airbags for front & 2nd rows
Hillstart assist control
Traction control system w/electronic stability control

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Transmission Cooler
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
MacPherson strut front suspension
Trailer tow wiring
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Active ECO system
Multi-link rear suspension -inc: gas shocks
All-wheel drive w/active corner control
Driver selectable steering mode (DSSM)
Twin-tip exhaust pipes
3.3L DOHC V6 engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth Capability

Additional Features

18 ALLOY WHEELS
coolant temp
odometer
pinch protection
fuel level
illuminated switches
door courtesy
ignition
bottle holders
(2) rear console
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: SHIFTRONIC
iPod USB/aux input
Woodgrain trim -inc: centre console
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
Cupholders -inc: (2) front centre console
(4) doors
Lighting -inc: (2) map
central dome
AM/FM/XM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: (6) speakers
172-watt amp
3-month trial satellite radio subscription
Integrated door armrests -inc: door pockets
Silver accented instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Trip computer -inc: L/100 km
range
trip distance
50/50-split 2-passenger 3rd row seating
40/20/40 split-fold sliding 2nd-row heated bench seat -inc: height-adjustable head restraints
699MB media storage
4.3 colour touchscreen

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

