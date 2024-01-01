Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1718906177089_16749090414254786 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

122,522 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD Luxury

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 11471872
  2. 11471872
  3. 11471872
  4. 11471872
  5. 11471872
  6. 11471872
  7. 11471872
  8. 11471872
  9. 11471872
  10. 11471872
  11. 11471872
  12. 11471872
  13. 11471872
  14. 11471872
  15. 11471872
  16. 11471872
  17. 11471872
  18. 11471872
  19. 11471872
  20. 11471872
  21. 11471872
  22. 11471872
  23. 11471872
  24. 11471872
  25. 11471872
  26. 11471872
  27. 11471872
  28. 11471872
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,522KM
VIN KM8SNDHF7JU261206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Mechanical

Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
3.041 Axle Ratio
71 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 3.3L GDI DOHC 24-Valve V6 D-CVVT
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Tires: P235/60R18 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
550 kgs
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Manual Fold Into Floor
12-way power driver seat
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Front Vented Discs
Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Alloy
Multi-Adjustable Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat power adjustable lumbar support (4-way)
driver's seat integrated memory system (IMS) and 4- way power passenger's seat w/height adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS *Ltd Avail* for sale in Oakville, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS *Ltd Avail* 193,246 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Tesla Model S 4dr Sdn Performance for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Tesla Model S 4dr Sdn Performance 159,578 KM $29,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE AWD 10,907 KM $54,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe