2019 Audi A3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900 + taxes & licensing 4 2 , 7 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9395443

9395443 Stock #: 19-66923

19-66923 VIN: WAUAUGFF3KA066923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 42,748 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Additional Features 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

