2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

86,748 KM

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

LIMITED 4x4|HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

LIMITED 4x4|HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

86,748KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,748 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Grand Cherokee has excellent off-road and towing capabilities. For a midsize SUV, its 7,200-pound towing capacity is top-notch. Then there's the range of four-wheel-drive systems you can choose from that can take you far off the beaten path. The Grand Cherokee provides plenty of interior space and has generous headroom and legroom in all four major seating positions. It also has a commanding driving position, good visibility and relatively simple controls. Everything is within the driver's reach thanks to an impressive range of seat and steering-wheel adjustability.


Some Other Features Included:


-Leather Heated Seats


-Multifunctional Leather Steering Wheel


-Sunroof


-Bluetooth


-Hands Free Entry


-Keyless Ignition


-Rear Cam


-Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Cup Holder
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
