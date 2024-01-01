Menu
Account
Sign In
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof, Leather interior<div><div><br></div><div> Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 12 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370 Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2020 Ford F150 Lariat 2.7L V6 4x4, for only $45995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Leather and heated seats PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED Priced to Sell Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</div></div>

2021 Ford F-150

71,700 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1709761267
  2. 1709761267
  3. 1709761267
  4. 1709761267
  5. 1709761267
  6. 1709761267
  7. 1709761267
  8. 1709761267
  9. 1709761267
  10. 1709761267
  11. 1709761267
  12. 1709761267
  13. 1709761267
  14. 1709761267
  15. 1709761267
  16. 1709761267
  17. 1709761267
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
71,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXMKE14803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 71,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof, Leather interior

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Panoramic Sunroof | 12 Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2020 Ford F150 Lariat 2.7L V6 4x4, for only $45995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Leather and heated seats

PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Priced to Sell

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 67,320 KM $27,880 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Optima EX Premium for sale in Brampton, ON
2018 Kia Optima EX Premium 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 RAM 1500 ST 177,320 KM $19,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

Contact Seller
2021 Ford F-150