2021 Ford F-150
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,500 KM
Vehicle Description
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FOR ONLY $29,488 PLUS LICENSING AND HST. This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile four-wheel-drive pickup truck that's built to tackle any challenge with ease. This well-maintained vehicle combines Ford's legendary durability with modern features, making it an ideal choice for both work and everyday adventures.
Under the hood, the F-150 XLT boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, delivering robust performance for towing and hauling needs. Whether you're navigating off-road terrain or cruising on the highway, its four-wheel-drive capability ensures superior traction and control in various driving conditions.
Step into the spacious and comfortable cabin, where practicality meets comfort. The four-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the XLT trim level offers a host of convenience and tech features. Enjoy modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety technologies that prioritize your peace of mind.
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
