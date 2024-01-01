Menu
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FOR ONLY $29,488 PLUS LICENSING AND HST. This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile four-wheel-drive pickup truck thats built to tackle any challenge with ease. This well-maintained vehicle combines Fords legendary durability with modern features, making it an ideal choice for both work and everyday adventures.

Under the hood, the F-150 XLT boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, delivering robust performance for towing and hauling needs. Whether youre navigating off-road terrain or cruising on the highway, its four-wheel-drive capability ensures superior traction and control in various driving conditions.

Step into the spacious and comfortable cabin, where practicality meets comfort. The four-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the XLT trim level offers a host of convenience and tech features. Enjoy modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety technologies that prioritize your peace of mind.

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2021 Ford F-150

179,500 KM

$29,488

+ tax & licensing
Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
179,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E81MFA39812

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,500 KM

Vehicle Description

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2021 FORD F150 XLT FOR ONLY $29,488 PLUS LICENSING AND HST. This 2021 Ford F-150 XLT is a versatile four-wheel-drive pickup truck that's built to tackle any challenge with ease. This well-maintained vehicle combines Ford's legendary durability with modern features, making it an ideal choice for both work and everyday adventures.

 

Under the hood, the F-150 XLT boasts a powerful yet efficient engine, delivering robust performance for towing and hauling needs. Whether you're navigating off-road terrain or cruising on the highway, its four-wheel-drive capability ensures superior traction and control in various driving conditions.

 

Step into the spacious and comfortable cabin, where practicality meets comfort. The four-door configuration provides ample room for passengers and cargo, while the XLT trim level offers a host of convenience and tech features. Enjoy modern amenities such as a touchscreen infotainment system, Bluetooth connectivity, and advanced safety technologies that prioritize your peace of mind.

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

