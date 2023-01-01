Menu
2021 GMC Acadia

81,053 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2021 GMC Acadia

2021 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

2021 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLE

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

81,053KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976178
  • Stock #: 22818
  • VIN: 1GKKNRLS4MZ187163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 81,053 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

