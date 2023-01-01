2021 GMC Acadia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 0 5 3 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9976178

9976178 Stock #: 22818

22818 VIN: 1GKKNRLS4MZ187163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 81,053 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Proximity Key Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.