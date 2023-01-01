2021 Hyundai Santa Fe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 0 , 9 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10004411

10004411 Stock #: 22847

22847 VIN: 5NMS3DAJ3MH342997

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22847

Mileage 80,976 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.