$8,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
186,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NMSH73E58H172117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,214 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2015 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors 174,419 KM $13,489 + tax & lic
2015 GMC Savana RARE-LOW KM-FINANCING AVAIL. 101,187 KM $25,989 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Aveo 5DR WGN LT 114,713 KM $6,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe