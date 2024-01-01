Menu
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



 Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




 R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,214 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

AWD-7 PASS-LTD-LEATHER-ROOF

Watch This Vehicle

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

