2021 Volkswagen Passat

$31,395 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 9 3 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9494557

9494557 Stock #: R06A2274

R06A2274 VIN: 1VWBA7A3XMC004713

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 67,935 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Convenience Rain sensor wipers Additional Features Leatherette Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.