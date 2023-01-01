$45,698+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic
Sedan TOURING|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|APPLE CARPLAY|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9568351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 36,371 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Honda CIVIC Sport goes above and beyond its class. Built to be stronger, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this beauty is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Civic stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4 Cylinder Engine.
Other premium features include:-
-Attractive Interior
-Stylish Seats
-Heated Seats
-Alloys
-Heated steering wheel
-Rear View Camera
-Cruise Control
-Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
-Apple Carplay
-Android Auto
-Proximity Key
Vehicle Features
