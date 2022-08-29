$127,995+ tax & licensing
844-470-1227
2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG
GLE 53 4MATIC+, Turbo, Premium/Intelligent Driver Pkg!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
$127,995
- Listing ID: 9325081
- Stock #: P06A4864
- VIN: 4JGFB6BB2NA714053
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P06A4864
- Mileage 12,351 KM
Vehicle Description
**Acoustic Comfort Package + Heads Up Display + Navigation + 22 Inch Black AMG Alloys +Heated Armrest + AMG Performance Steering Wheel (Full Dinamica) + Manufaktur Black Dinamica Headliner + Windshield Heater + Thermotronic Automatic Climate Control + Trailer Hitch + Omission of Front Climate Controlled Cupholders + Edition 429 + Metal Weave + Burmester Sound System** $476 Weekly with $0 Down for Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Heads Up Display - Navigation - Panoramic Sunroof - Back Up Camera - 360 Degree Camera - Power and Heated/Ventilated Front Seats with Memory - 2nd Row Heated Seats - Heated Armrest - Burmester Sound System - Bluetooth - Voice Command - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto - Drive Mode (Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual) - Dynamic Mode (Sand, Trail, Slippery) - Active Exhaust - Air Suspension - Ambient Interior Lighting CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Turbocharged - Two Tone (Brown/Black) Leather Interior - 22 Inch Black AMG Alloys - Quad Zone Climate Control - Suede Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Automatic Start/Stop Technology - LED Intelligent Lighting System - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Taillights - Power Steering Column - Power Liftgate - Black Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signal - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror with Ingrated Garage Door Opener - Rear Manual Sunshade - Roller Blinds for Rear Side Windows - Distronic Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Xm/Mp3 - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Hill Start Assist - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Blind Spot Assist - Active Brake Assist - Attention Assist - Active Lane Change Assist - Active Lane Keeping Assist - Traffic Sign Assist - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete peace of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 8.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
