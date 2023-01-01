Menu
New and Used Hyundai Sonata for Sale in Brampton, ON

Showing 1-50 of 124
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL, Camera, 4 Door, Auto, 3/Y Warranty available for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL, Camera, 4 Door, Auto, 3/Y Warranty available
$13,700
+ tax & lic
162,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$21,450
+ tax & lic
99,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Premium *LEATHER-SUNROOF* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Premium *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
$21,950
+ tax & lic
77,530KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

$15,950
+ tax & lic
146,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata Plug-In Hybrid PLUG-IN HYBRID ULTIMATE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

Plug-In Hybrid PLUG-IN HYBRID ULTIMATE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM !!!
$18,888
+ tax & lic
132,400KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Hamilton, ON

2009 Hyundai Sonata

GLS
$5,995
+ tax & lic
203,290KM
Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Hamilton, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport 2.4L Sunroof Heated Seats CarPlay / Android Auto for sale in Bolton, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport 2.4L Sunroof Heated Seats CarPlay / Android Auto
$21,494
+ tax & lic
59,072KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler

Bolton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$14,990
+ tax & lic
197,555KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GLS TECH I LEATHER I NAVI via CARPLAY for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS TECH I LEATHER I NAVI via CARPLAY
$18,896
+ tax & lic
150,896KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Essential Sport Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Push Start for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential Sport Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Push Start
$22,890
+ tax & lic
100,550KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
$22,990
+ tax & lic
77,658KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

SE
$8,999
+ tax & lic
191,009KM
Simple Auto Sales & Services Ltd

Mississauga, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL|SPORT PKG|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL|SPORT PKG|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$27,698
+ tax & lic
96,298KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.0T Sport Ultimate|TURBO|NAV|INFINITYAUDIO|ALLOYS for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T Sport Ultimate|TURBO|NAV|INFINITYAUDIO|ALLOYS
$21,987
+ tax & lic
102,140KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
+ tax & lic
88,382KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
+ tax & lic
85,230KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats Backup Camera for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats Backup Camera
$18,995
+ tax & lic
123,915KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata GL LOW-MILEAGE BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2014 Hyundai Sonata

GL LOW-MILEAGE BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS
$16,498
+ tax & lic
40,877KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS for sale in Milton, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,495
+ tax & lic
185,690KM
Auto Moto of Ontario

Milton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in North York, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE
$15,592
+ tax & lic
138,071KM
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

North York, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$10,990
+ tax & lic
136,946KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata SPORT | FWD | PANO ROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST | for sale in Welland, ON

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT | FWD | PANO ROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST |
$36,990
+ tax & lic
48,538KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred * Remote Start * Auto Hold Emergency Brake * Driver Attention Warning * Lane Departure Warning * Blind Spot Safety * Rear Cross Traffic Safe for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred * Remote Start * Auto Hold Emergency Brake * Driver Attention Warning * Lane Departure Warning * Blind Spot Safety * Rear Cross Traffic Safe
$29,995
+ tax & lic
68,161KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Sport No Accident Sunroof Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Sport No Accident Sunroof Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats
$26,995
+ tax & lic
57,074KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Guelph, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

SE
Video
$16,995
+ tax & lic
80,016KM
Murrays Garage

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS, Htd Seats, Back up Camera for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS, Htd Seats, Back up Camera
$15,995
+ tax & lic
157,573KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech
$21,533
+ tax & lic
107,386KM
Danny and Sons Auto Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata SPORT for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT
$31,999
+ tax & lic
69,977KM
Car Squad Ltd.

Mississauga, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay
$27,850
+ tax & lic
64,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Scarborough, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL
$19,895
+ tax & lic
103,337KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus * Leather/Suede Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Apple for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

SEL Plus * Leather/Suede Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Apple
$30,995
+ tax & lic
88,547KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Lane Assi for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Lane Assi
$29,995
+ tax & lic
69,989KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Apple CarPlay for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Apple CarPlay
$28,995
+ tax & lic
81,333KM
Autoplanet

Brampton, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport|LEATHER|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport|LEATHER|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAMERA
$24,597
+ tax & lic
122,191KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS for sale in Toronto, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
$11,800
+ tax & lic
113,954KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GLS | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |
$20,980
+ tax & lic
89,898KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL | Htd Seats | Power Group | B/Up Cam | for sale in St Catharines, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL | Htd Seats | Power Group | B/Up Cam |
$19,495
+ tax & lic
119,542KM
Two Guys Quality Cars

St Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.0T for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.0T
$17,490
+ tax & lic
151,364KM
CrediCar

North York, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata for sale in North York, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

$8,450
+ tax & lic
196,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY! for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$8,990
+ tax & lic
201,846KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Park Assist * Lane Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Driver Attention Warning * Back Up Camera * Remote St for sale in Cambridge, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Park Assist * Lane Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Driver Attention Warning * Back Up Camera * Remote St
$29,495
+ tax & lic
75,589KM
Lebada Motors

Cambridge, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
97,333KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS 16-AL for sale in St. Catharines, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

GL CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS 16-AL
$13,495
+ tax & lic
192,172KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE

St. Catharines, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST for sale in Welland, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST
Sale
$22,999
+ tax & lic
105,100KM
Shadow Auto

Welland, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Oakville, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

$14,995
+ tax & lic
121,467KM
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata Sport Tech *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION* for sale in Kitchener, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

Sport Tech *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*
$19,950
+ tax & lic
121,924KM
Quality Car Sales

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Preferred 2.5L Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot & More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Preferred 2.5L Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot & More!
$27,888
+ tax & lic
75,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
+ tax & lic
87,354KM
Frontier Fine Cars

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
+ tax & lic
213,279KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,REAR CAM,CERTIFIED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,REAR CAM,CERTIFIED
$10,999
+ tax & lic
147,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.

Mississauga, ON