Filter Results
New and Used Hyundai Sonata for Sale in Brampton, ON
Showing 1-50 of 124
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GL, Camera, 4 Door, Auto, 3/Y Warranty available
$13,700
162,000KM
Auto Cross Inc.
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Sonata
ESSENTIAL | BSM | CarPlay | Heated Seats
$21,450
99,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Sonata
Premium *LEATHER-SUNROOF*
$21,950
77,530KM
Quality Car Sales
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2017 Hyundai Sonata
Plug-In Hybrid PLUG-IN HYBRID ULTIMATE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM !!!
$18,888
132,400KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc
Burlington, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata
Sport 2.4L Sunroof Heated Seats CarPlay / Android Auto
$21,494
59,072KM
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
Bolton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$14,990
197,555KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GLS TECH I LEATHER I NAVI via CARPLAY
$18,896
150,896KM
Toronto Autohaus Ltd
Concord, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Essential Sport Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Sunroof, Push Start
$22,890
100,550KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Bluetooth
$22,990
77,658KM
Clutch
Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai Sonata
ESSENTIAL|SPORT PKG|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$27,698
96,298KM
Nawab Motors
Brampton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.0T Sport Ultimate|TURBO|NAV|INFINITYAUDIO|ALLOYS
$21,987
102,140KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
88,382KM
2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
85,230KM
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats Backup Camera
$18,995
123,915KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata
GL LOW-MILEAGE BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS
$16,498
40,877KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2016 Hyundai Sonata
SE *SERVICE RECORDS* CERTIFIED CAMERA BLUETOOTH HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CRUISE ALLOYS
$14,495
185,690KM
Auto Moto of Ontario
Milton, ON
Buy From Home Options
2011 Hyundai Sonata
LIMITED ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$10,990
136,946KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2022 Hyundai Sonata
SPORT | FWD | PANO ROOF | NAV | COLL ASSIST |
$36,990
48,538KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred * Remote Start * Auto Hold Emergency Brake * Driver Attention Warning * Lane Departure Warning * Blind Spot Safety * Rear Cross Traffic Safe
$29,995
68,161KM
2019 Hyundai Sonata
Sport No Accident Sunroof Carplay Blindspot Heated Seats
$26,995
57,074KM
Tabangi Motors
Mississauga, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GLS, Htd Seats, Back up Camera
$15,995
157,573KM
Vendora Credit Inc
Kitchener, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata
PREFERRED | ACC | LaneKeep | BSM | CarPlay
$27,850
64,000KM
AUTORAMA
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Sonata
SEL Plus * Leather/Suede Seats * Panoramic Sunroof * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Seats * Apple
$30,995
88,547KM
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred * Remote Start * Push Button Start * Back Up Camera * Heated Steering Wheel * Heated Cloth Seats * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Lane Assi
$29,995
69,989KM
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats,Apple CarPlay
$28,995
81,333KM
Autoplanet
Brampton, ON
2018 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L Sport|LEATHER|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|BACKUPCAMERA
$24,597
122,191KM
Favorit Motors
North York, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS
$11,800
113,954KM
Platinum Cars Inc.
Toronto, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GLS | AUTO | AC | BLUETOOTH | BACK UP CAMERA |
$20,980
89,898KM
Kitchener Hyundai
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2018 Hyundai Sonata
GL | Htd Seats | Power Group | B/Up Cam |
$19,495
119,542KM
Two Guys Quality Cars
St Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2012 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid PREMIUM ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!
$8,990
201,846KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred * Apple Car Play * Android Auto * Park Assist * Lane Assist * Lane Departure Warning * Driver Attention Warning * Back Up Camera * Remote St
$29,495
75,589KM
2015 Hyundai Sonata
GL CAM BLUETOOTH HTD-SEATS 16-AL
$13,495
192,172KM
CMH AUTO SUPERSTORE
St. Catharines, ON
Buy From Home Options
2019 Hyundai Sonata
ESSENTIAL | FWD | SUN/MOONROOF | COLL ASSIST
Sale
$22,999
105,100KM
Shadow Auto
Welland, ON
2016 Hyundai Sonata
Sport Tech *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*
$19,950
121,924KM
Quality Car Sales
Kitchener, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Sonata
Preferred 2.5L Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Lane Departure, Collision Avoidance, Blind Spot & More!
$27,888
75,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars
Guelph, ON
Buy From Home Options
2021 Hyundai Sonata
1.6T Sport-ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED
Sale
$34,995
87,354KM
2012 Hyundai Sonata
GLS ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$7,990
213,279KM
First Choice Motors
North York, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata
ALLOY,HEATED SEATS,BLUETOOTH,REAR CAM,CERTIFIED
$10,999
147,000KM
Ryder Motors Inc.
Mississauga, ON