1994 Chevrolet Corvette

17,439 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
1994 Chevrolet Corvette

1994 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

17,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY32P0R5106304

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 106304
  • Mileage 17,439 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

1994 Chevrolet Corvette