1994 Chevrolet Corvette
Location
Munro Motors
487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
1-888-927-0159
17,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY32P0R5106304
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 106304
- Mileage 17,439 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
Automatic
RWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
