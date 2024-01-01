$22,777+ tax & licensing
2002 Chevrolet Corvette
CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-CHROME WHEELS
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # W24-153
- Mileage 95,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of open-road driving with this stunning 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. Dressed in a striking Millennium Yellow finish, this iconic American sports car offers both performance and style. It comes with an automatic transmission paired with a 5.7L V-8CYL LS1, providing ease and comfort during your drives.
This Corvette is equipped with a heads-up display, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road while staying informed. The car is all stock, ensuring it retains its classic appeal, with the exception of a high-quality Magna Flow exhaust system that enhances its performance and gives it a distinctive growl.
Well-maintained and cherished, this Corvette is ready to offer you the ultimate driving experience. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of automotive history.
{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }
**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**
**$0 DOWN...FINANCING AVAILABLE**o.a.c.
COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....
Vehicle Features
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
