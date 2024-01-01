Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience the thrill of open-road driving with this stunning 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. Dressed in a striking Millennium Yellow finish, this iconic American sports car offers both performance and style. It comes with an automatic transmission paired with a 5.7L V-8CYL LS1, providing ease and comfort during your drives.</p><p>This Corvette is equipped with a heads-up display, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road while staying informed. The car is all stock, ensuring it retains its classic appeal, with the exception of a high-quality Magna Flow exhaust system that enhances its performance and gives it a distinctive growl.</p><p>Well-maintained and cherished, this Corvette is ready to offer you the ultimate driving experience. Dont miss the chance to own a piece of automotive history.</p><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><p>**$0 DOWN...FINANCING AVAILABLE**o.a.c.</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7<br></p>

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

95,200 KM

Details Description Features

$22,777

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-CHROME WHEELS

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Chevrolet Corvette

CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-CHROME WHEELS

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

  1. 11503560
  2. 11503560
  3. 11503560
  4. 11503560
Contact Seller

$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
95,200KM
VIN 1G1YY32G825128587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # W24-153
  • Mileage 95,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the thrill of open-road driving with this stunning 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible. Dressed in a striking Millennium Yellow finish, this iconic American sports car offers both performance and style. It comes with an automatic transmission paired with a 5.7L V-8CYL LS1, providing ease and comfort during your drives.

This Corvette is equipped with a heads-up display, allowing you to keep your eyes on the road while staying informed. The car is all stock, ensuring it retains its classic appeal, with the exception of a high-quality Magna Flow exhaust system that enhances its performance and gives it a distinctive growl.

Well-maintained and cherished, this Corvette is ready to offer you the ultimate driving experience. Don't miss the chance to own a piece of automotive history.

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

**$0 DOWN...FINANCING AVAILABLE**o.a.c.

COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!
FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUV'S..AND SEDAN'S PLEASE VISIT....

COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON
301 WESTON ROAD
TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1
4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Used 2002 Chevrolet Corvette CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-CHROME WHEELS for sale in Toronto, ON
2002 Chevrolet Corvette CONVERTIBLE-AUTOMATIC-HUD-CHROME WHEELS 95,200 KM $22,777 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX-AUTOMATIC-CARPLAY-HEATED SEATS-REAR CAMERA for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX-AUTOMATIC-CARPLAY-HEATED SEATS-REAR CAMERA 116,000 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Dodge Charger GT-BLACK TOP -SUEDE COMBO INTERIOR-BLIND SPOT-NAVI for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Dodge Charger GT-BLACK TOP -SUEDE COMBO INTERIOR-BLIND SPOT-NAVI 75,032 KM $32,990 + tax & lic

Email Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,777

+ taxes & licensing

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

416-766-2277

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Corvette