Are you searching for the perfect family vehicle? Look no further than this Toyota Sienna 2008, With its blend of comfort, reliability, and versatility, this minivan is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

• FULLY CERTIFIED with Experienced Mechanic 

• FREE 3 Years Extended Warranty for Transmission, Engine and Power train $1000 per claim

• Free Verified Carfax report and clean title (No Accident)

• Detailed inside and outside

• Financing with Prime Lenders with best rates

 

Toyota Sienna 2008, 3.5L, FWD, 6 cylinders, 8 seats  100900Mi around 162400km, 5 doors, Power windows, AC, Keyless entry Price $8995+HST+Plates

2008 Toyota Sienna

162,400 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Sienna

5dr FWD

2008 Toyota Sienna

5dr FWD

Location

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-1717

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

162,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5TDZK23C98S119788

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 162,400 KM

Are you searching for the perfect family vehicle? Look no further than this Toyota Sienna 2008, With its blend of comfort, reliability, and versatility, this minivan is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.

• FULLY CERTIFIED with Experienced Mechanic 

• FREE 3 Years Extended Warranty for Transmission, Engine and Power train $1000 per claim

• Free Verified Carfax report and clean title (No Accident)

• Detailed inside and outside

• Financing with Prime Lenders with best rates

 

Toyota Sienna 2008, 3.5L, FWD, 6 cylinders, 8 seats  100900Mi around 162400km, 5 doors, Power windows, AC, Keyless entry Price $8995+HST+Plates

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Luggage Rack
Temporary spare tire

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Step

Auto Step

Auto Step

446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

647-819-XXXX

(click to show)

647-819-1717

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Step

647-819-1717

2008 Toyota Sienna