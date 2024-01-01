$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Toyota Sienna
5dr FWD
Location
Auto Step
446 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
647-819-1717
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 162,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you searching for the perfect family vehicle? Look no further than this Toyota Sienna 2008, With its blend of comfort, reliability, and versatility, this minivan is sure to meet your needs and exceed your expectations.
• FULLY CERTIFIED with Experienced Mechanic
• FREE 3 Years Extended Warranty for Transmission, Engine and Power train $1000 per claim
• Free Verified Carfax report and clean title (No Accident)
• Detailed inside and outside
• Financing with Prime Lenders with best rates
Toyota Sienna 2008, 3.5L, FWD, 6 cylinders, 8 seats 100900Mi around 162400km, 5 doors, Power windows, AC, Keyless entry Price $8995+HST+Plates
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Auto Step
Auto Step
