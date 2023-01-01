$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2009 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4dr Sahara
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9500659
- VIN: 1J4GA59129L721687
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 240,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean Jeep . Load 4X4. Hard and soft tops. Aftermarket wheels with off road tires. Very well maintained 1 owner Jeep. Ready to go anywhere !! SOLID as they come. Looks great, runs even better with recent tires and full tune up as well. Just a solid Jeep, grab it before spring and prices go up !! Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited KMS. 750 per claim !
WE FINNANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.