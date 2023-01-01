Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

240,000 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2009 Jeep Wrangler

2009 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

2009 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4dr Sahara

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

240,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9500659
  VIN: 1J4GA59129L721687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean Jeep . Load 4X4. Hard and soft tops. Aftermarket wheels with off road tires. Very well maintained 1 owner Jeep. Ready to go anywhere !! SOLID as they come. Looks great, runs even better with recent tires and full tune up as well. Just a solid Jeep, grab it before spring and prices go up !! Backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited KMS. 750 per claim !

WE FINNANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

