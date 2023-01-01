$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Traverse
FWD 4dr 1LS
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY !!!
Super clean Traverse.. 7 SEATER UNIT !!! NO ACCIDENTS, very well looked after. Runs great, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Just a fantastic people mover. Ready to go anywhere. Loaded with full power package as well.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
