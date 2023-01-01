Menu
2010 Chevrolet Traverse

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

FWD 4dr 1LS

FWD 4dr 1LS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10007268
  • VIN: 1GNLREED4AJ256270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY !!!

Super clean Traverse.. 7 SEATER UNIT !!! NO ACCIDENTS, very well looked after. Runs great, recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Just a fantastic people mover. Ready to go anywhere. Loaded with full power package as well.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

