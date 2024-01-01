$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4Dr Limited
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean 4X4 LIMITED Jeep. LOADED with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. Solid Jeep. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very nice jeep that has been well looked after.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797