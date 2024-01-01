Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean 4X4 LIMITED Jeep. LOADED with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. Solid Jeep. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very nice jeep that has been well looked after.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD 4Dr Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1711316816
  2. 1711316819
  3. 1711316821
  4. 1711316824
  5. 1711316827
  6. 1711316829
  7. 1711316832
  8. 1711316834
  9. 1711316836
  10. 1711316839
  11. 1711316841
  12. 1711316844
  13. 1711316848
  14. 1711316850
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1J4RR5GG1BC526209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean 4X4 LIMITED Jeep. LOADED with heated leather seats, sunroof, back up camera and so much more. Solid Jeep. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Very nice jeep that has been well looked after.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Fiesta 5dr HB SE 75,000 KM $7,599 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4Dr Limited 195,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX 130,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee