2012 Ford Escape

120,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Ford Escape

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

2012 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9477495
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG1CKB45968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

XLT ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape. Fully loaded with only 120000kms !! 1 Owner, No accidents. Very clean Escape. Has been well looked after and it shows. Recent brakes and tune up as well. Very well maintained. Ready to go anywhere. Just a clean solid SUV backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims, 750 per cliam.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

