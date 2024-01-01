$8,499+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata
4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC9CH327603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean SONANTA GLS model. LOADED, sunroof and all. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS . Just a really nice car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
