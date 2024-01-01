Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean SONANTA GLS model. LOADED, sunroof and all. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS . Just a really nice car</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2012 Hyundai Sonata

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1710343986
  2. 1710343988
  3. 1710343990
  4. 1710343992
  5. 1710343994
  6. 1710343996
  7. 1710344001
  8. 1710344006
  9. 1710344011
  10. 1710344016
  11. 1710344022
  12. 1710344028
  13. 1710344031
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
175,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC9CH327603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean SONANTA GLS model. LOADED, sunroof and all. 2nd set of wheel with winter tires as well. Very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. 1 OWNER< NO ACCIDENTS . Just a really nice car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS 175,000 KM $8,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Kia Sportage AWD 4dr I4 Auto LX 185,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 Kia Rio 145,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Sonata