$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto
2016 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
158,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5NPE24AF5GH266945
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,900 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto cLASSIC sILVER ON gRAY 2016 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Quiet Fuel efficient Economy Savings @ bartscars.ca "Be Smart See Bart @ 1682 Gore Road @ firestione blvd Wont Last here (Barts the Best )
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto 234,788 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Sedona EX Luxury 4dr Wgn 237,839 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 4dr 174,516 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Email Bart's Used Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Hyundai Sonata