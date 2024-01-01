Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span class=weight-bold style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bold; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>2.4L GL</span><span style=font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff;> </span><span class=text-light style=box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgb(59 130 246 / 0.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; color: #999999; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 14px; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e5e5e5;>4dr Sdn Auto cLASSIC sILVER ON gRAY 2016 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Quiet Fuel efficient Economy Savings @ bartscars.ca Be Smart See Bart @ 1682 Gore Road @ firestione blvd Wont Last here (Barts the Best )</span></p>

2016 Hyundai Sonata

158,900 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

  1. 1711207527
  2. 1711207535
  3. 1711207549
  4. 1711207560
  5. 1711207572
  6. 1711207583
  7. 1711207591
  8. 1711207598
  9. 1711207610
  10. 1711207620
  11. 1711207631
  12. 1711207637
  13. 1711207643
  14. 1711207649
  15. 1711207655
  16. 1711207663
  17. 1711207669
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPE24AF5GH266945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,900 KM

Vehicle Description

2.4L GL 4dr Sdn Auto cLASSIC sILVER ON gRAY 2016 Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Quiet Fuel efficient Economy Savings @ bartscars.ca "Be Smart See Bart @ 1682 Gore Road @ firestione blvd Wont Last here (Barts the Best )

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

Used 2011 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto for sale in London, ON
2011 Kia Sorento LX 4WD 4dr I4 Auto 234,788 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Sedona EX Luxury 4dr Wgn for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Sedona EX Luxury 4dr Wgn 237,839 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 4dr for sale in London, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED 4WD 4dr 174,516 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Sonata