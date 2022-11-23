Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

167,902 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED | TURBO | LEATHER | SUNROOF |CLEAN CARFAX

2012 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED | TURBO | LEATHER | SUNROOF |CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

167,902KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9384787
  Stock #: P8689
  VIN: 5NPEC4ABXCH391900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P8689
  • Mileage 167,902 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Interior
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Analog Gauges

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

