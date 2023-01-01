Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,499

+ tax & licensing
$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2012 Kia Sorento

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

2012 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr I4 GDI Auto LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9770026
  • VIN: 5XYKTCA6XCG301278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Sorento ALL WHEEL DRIVE !! Fully loaded, with heated seats, keyless entry and more. 1 owner NO ACCIDENTS. In fantasic shape. Very very well maintained as well with recent tires, NEW brakes, new exhaust and full tune up as well. Runs great, no issues. Has been very well looked after and it shows. Backed by a 2 year warrany, unlimited claims,

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

