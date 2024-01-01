Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Sorento

192,075 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Sorento

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Sorento

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1712180125
  2. 1712180130
  3. 1712180135
  4. 1712180139
  5. 1712180143
  6. 1712180146
  7. 1712180150
  8. 1712180154
  9. 1712180157
  10. 1712180160
  11. 1712180164
  12. 1712180167
  13. 1712180171
  14. 1712180176
  15. 1712180180
  16. 1712180184
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
192,075KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA33GG068503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 192,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Lexus GS 350 F-SPORT*AWD*LOADED*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2016 Lexus GS 350 F-SPORT*AWD*LOADED*NO ACCIDENTS*CERTIFIED 195,090 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4 CYLINDER**ONLY 156KMS**CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 4 CYLINDER**ONLY 156KMS**CERTIFIED 156,652 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio UNDERCOATED**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2004 Suzuki Aerio UNDERCOATED**RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT**AS IS SPECIAL 173,434 KM $2,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Sorento