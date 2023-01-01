Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

190,000 KM

Details

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

2013 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn SE FWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017585
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H95DR231979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Fusion SE.. Loaded with all the goodies. ice cold A/C. DEALER SERVICED with recent tires, btakes, tune up and more. ALL HWY kms !! this unit has been very very well looked after. Just a great car, rund great, GAS SAVER !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

