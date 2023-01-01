Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford F-150

156,345 KM

Details Description Features

$26,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,897

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

  1. 1679753018
  2. 1679753019
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,897

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
156,345KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9765088
  • Stock #: FA53276
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ETXEFA53276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,345 KM

Vehicle Description


KEY FEATURES: 2014 F150 Crew, FX4, 3.5L v6 Engine, 4x4, Black, Leather seats, Heated an cooled front seats, Power moon roof, Navigation, Sony Radio, Remote start, HID head lamps, Power pedals, Power seat, Alloy Wheels, FX4 Package 402a, Tailgate step, Trailer tow package, Rear back up cam, sync, power windows power locks


SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed -  Please contact us for more details.


Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.


Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle.  Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!


** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brant County Ford

2021 Ford Bronco Spo...
 45,878 KM
$39,399 + tax & lic
2014 Ford F-150 FX4
 156,345 KM
$26,897 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Bronco Spo...
 1,421 KM
$55,328 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brant County Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-5207

Alternate Numbers
519-756-6191
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory