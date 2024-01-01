Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>Super clean and LOADED Escape. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Navigation, back up camera , heated seats and so much MORE. Just a great clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE suv. Very very well maintained as well with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. . Must SEE</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!</p>

2015 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

$11,999

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1FMCU9G97FUB75871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean and LOADED Escape. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Navigation, back up camera , heated seats and so much MORE. Just a great clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE suv. Very very well maintained as well with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. . Must SEE

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

