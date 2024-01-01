$11,999+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2015 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean and LOADED Escape. 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS !! Navigation, back up camera , heated seats and so much MORE. Just a great clean ALL WHEEL DRIVE suv. Very very well maintained as well with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. . Must SEE
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Right Choice Auto
Email Right Choice Auto
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
Call Dealer
905-878-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797