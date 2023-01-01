Menu
2015 Ford Escape

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

2015 Ford Escape

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9960977
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3FUB53218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!

Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape !!! Loaded with power sunroof, power seats, back up cameras, and so much more, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, just a very well kept Escape, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes, just had a tune up and ready to go !! Super clean Backed by our 2 year warranty !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

