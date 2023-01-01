$13,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2015 Ford Escape
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9960977
- VIN: 1FMCU9GX3FUB53218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!
Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Escape !!! Loaded with power sunroof, power seats, back up cameras, and so much more, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, just a very well kept Escape, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes, just had a tune up and ready to go !! Super clean Backed by our 2 year warranty !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.