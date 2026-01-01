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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p>ONE OWNER !!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, black 2015 Kia Forte EX. This sharp-looking sedan boasts a timeless black exterior and a comfortable black interior, creating a sophisticated and refined driving experience. Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for an effortless drive whether youre navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. With only 150,000km on the odometer, this Forte EX has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, providing a smart and practical choice for your daily commute and weekend adventures.</p><p>This 2015 Kia Forte EX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. The sleek sedan body style offers a comfortable ride for up to four passengers, while the front-wheel drive ensures dependable handling in various conditions. This vehicle is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped car from a trusted dealership like Right Choice Auto.</p><p>Here are five standout features of this 2015 Kia Forte EX:</p><ul><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated black paint job that exudes a premium look and feel.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Sink into the supportive black seats, offering a consistently stylish and clean cabin environment.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience, perfect for any journey.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Get more miles for your money with an engine optimized for impressive gas mileage without sacrificing performance.</li><li><strong>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience confident handling and traction, making it a reliable companion for all your driving needs.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2015 Kia Forte

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14087265

2015 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
150,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A89F5386055

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

ONE OWNER !!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, black 2015 Kia Forte EX. This sharp-looking sedan boasts a timeless black exterior and a comfortable black interior, creating a sophisticated and refined driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for an effortless drive whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. With only 150,000km on the odometer, this Forte EX has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, providing a smart and practical choice for your daily commute and weekend adventures.

This 2015 Kia Forte EX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. The sleek sedan body style offers a comfortable ride for up to four passengers, while the front-wheel drive ensures dependable handling in various conditions. This vehicle is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped car from a trusted dealership like Right Choice Auto.

Here are five standout features of this 2015 Kia Forte EX:

  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated black paint job that exudes a premium look and feel.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Sink into the supportive black seats, offering a consistently stylish and clean cabin environment.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience, perfect for any journey.
  • Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get more miles for your money with an engine optimized for impressive gas mileage without sacrificing performance.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and traction, making it a reliable companion for all your driving needs.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$8,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2015 Kia Forte