$8,499+ taxes & licensing
2015 Kia Forte
EX
2015 Kia Forte
EX
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
ONE OWNER !!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this sleek, black 2015 Kia Forte EX. This sharp-looking sedan boasts a timeless black exterior and a comfortable black interior, creating a sophisticated and refined driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, making for an effortless drive whether you're navigating city streets or cruising down the highway. With only 150,000km on the odometer, this Forte EX has plenty of life left to offer its next owner, providing a smart and practical choice for your daily commute and weekend adventures.
This 2015 Kia Forte EX is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure and convenience. The sleek sedan body style offers a comfortable ride for up to four passengers, while the front-wheel drive ensures dependable handling in various conditions. This vehicle is a fantastic option for anyone seeking a dependable and well-equipped car from a trusted dealership like Right Choice Auto.
Here are five standout features of this 2015 Kia Forte EX:
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the classic and sophisticated black paint job that exudes a premium look and feel.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Sink into the supportive black seats, offering a consistently stylish and clean cabin environment.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a relaxed driving experience, perfect for any journey.
- Fuel-Efficient 4-Cylinder Engine: Get more miles for your money with an engine optimized for impressive gas mileage without sacrificing performance.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Experience confident handling and traction, making it a reliable companion for all your driving needs.
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