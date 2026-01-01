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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? Right Choice Auto has the perfect vehicle for you: a sleek, blue 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This rugged yet refined SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With only 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more adventures, offering the perfect blend of practicality and driving enjoyment for your daily commute or weekend getaways.</p><p>This 2016 Ford Escape SE isnt just about getting from point A to point B; its about doing it with confidence and style. The 4-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making it ideal for those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions, from snowy mornings to rainy afternoons. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring gravel roads, this Escape is built to perform. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a fantastic choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a reliable and adaptable vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2016 Ford Escape SE a truly compelling choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any season and terrain with the confidence and capability of the intelligent 4-wheel drive system, ensuring optimal grip and stability no matter the conditions.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Enjoy the perfect balance of comfortable seating for passengers and generous cargo space, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips.</li><li><strong>Sleek Blue Exterior with Black Interior:</strong> Turn heads with its attractive blue exterior, complemented by a sophisticated and practical black interior thats designed for everyday life.</li><li><strong>Reliable 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency, keeping you moving without constantly worrying about gas stops.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience, making navigating traffic and cruising on the highway a breeze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Ford Escape

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle
14081853

2016 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
115,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GXXGUB27362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? Right Choice Auto has the perfect vehicle for you: a sleek, blue 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This rugged yet refined SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With only 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more adventures, offering the perfect blend of practicality and driving enjoyment for your daily commute or weekend getaways.

This 2016 Ford Escape SE isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about doing it with confidence and style. The 4-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making it ideal for those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions, from snowy mornings to rainy afternoons. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring gravel roads, this Escape is built to perform. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a fantastic choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a reliable and adaptable vehicle.

Here are five features that make this 2016 Ford Escape SE a truly compelling choice:

  • Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any season and terrain with the confidence and capability of the intelligent 4-wheel drive system, ensuring optimal grip and stability no matter the conditions.
  • Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect balance of comfortable seating for passengers and generous cargo space, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips.
  • Sleek Blue Exterior with Black Interior: Turn heads with its attractive blue exterior, complemented by a sophisticated and practical black interior that's designed for everyday life.
  • Reliable 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency, keeping you moving without constantly worrying about gas stops.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience, making navigating traffic and cruising on the highway a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

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$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2016 Ford Escape