$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
2016 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and capable SUV that can handle whatever Canadian roads throw your way? Right Choice Auto has the perfect vehicle for you: a sleek, blue 2016 Ford Escape SE 4WD. This rugged yet refined SUV boasts a comfortable black interior and is powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. With only 115,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape is ready for many more adventures, offering the perfect blend of practicality and driving enjoyment for your daily commute or weekend getaways.
This 2016 Ford Escape SE isn't just about getting from point A to point B; it's about doing it with confidence and style. The 4-wheel drive system provides excellent traction and stability, making it ideal for those unpredictable Canadian weather conditions, from snowy mornings to rainy afternoons. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring gravel roads, this Escape is built to perform. Its spacious SUV/Crossover body style offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it a fantastic choice for families, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who needs a reliable and adaptable vehicle.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Ford Escape SE a truly compelling choice:
- Go Anywhere 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any season and terrain with the confidence and capability of the intelligent 4-wheel drive system, ensuring optimal grip and stability no matter the conditions.
- Spacious & Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Enjoy the perfect balance of comfortable seating for passengers and generous cargo space, making it ideal for everything from grocery runs to road trips.
- Sleek Blue Exterior with Black Interior: Turn heads with its attractive blue exterior, complemented by a sophisticated and practical black interior that's designed for everyday life.
- Reliable 4-Cylinder Engine: Experience an excellent balance of performance and fuel efficiency, keeping you moving without constantly worrying about gas stops.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy a smooth and effortless driving experience, making navigating traffic and cruising on the highway a breeze.
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