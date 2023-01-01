Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

115,487 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | AMG RIMS!

2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | AMG RIMS!

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

115,487KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9502840
  Stock #: P8725
  VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU028241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,487 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

