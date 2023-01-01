$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 | AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAV | AMG RIMS!
Location
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
115,487KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9502840
- Stock #: P8725
- VIN: 55SWF4KB7FU028241
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,487 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
