2015 RAM ProMaster

66,502 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

66,502KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9404437
  • Stock #: RW607
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT0F6199952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,502 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Dual sliding doors
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

