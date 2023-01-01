Menu
2015 RAM ProMaster

47,795 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

47,795KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9582427
  • Stock #: RW637
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6A20788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,795 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

