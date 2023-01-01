2015 RAM ProMaster

$24,888 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 7 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9582427

9582427 Stock #: RW637

RW637 VIN: ZFBERFDT3F6A20788

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,795 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Rear Defroster Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Daytime Running Lights Safety Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.