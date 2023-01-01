Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM ProMaster

69,431 KM

Details Features

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2015 RAM ProMaster

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM ProMaster

City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9593797
  2. 9593797
  3. 9593797
  4. 9593797
  5. 9593797
  6. 9593797
  7. 9593797
  8. 9593797
  9. 9593797
  10. 9593797
  11. 9593797
  12. 9593797
  13. 9593797
  14. 9593797
  15. 9593797
  16. 9593797
  17. 9593797
  18. 9593797
Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,431KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9593797
  • Stock #: RW627
  • VIN: ZFBERFDT9F6199920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,431 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Daytime Running Lights
Dual sliding doors
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2017 Lincoln Contine...
 123,082 KM
$34,888 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic SI ...
 78,053 KM
$29,888 + tax & lic
2015 RAM ProMaster C...
 39,788 KM
$25,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory