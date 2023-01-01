$24,888+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM ProMaster
City Wagon SLT | CARGO VAN | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | REAR CAM
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2
86,068KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9987716
- Stock #: P9270
- VIN: ZFBERFDT6F6970057
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,068 KM
388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2