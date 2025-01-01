Menu
2016 Ford F-150

246,652 KM

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | 2.7 L | 301A | MOONROOF | XLT SPORT PACK |

2016 Ford F-150

XLT | 2.7 L | 301A | MOONROOF | XLT SPORT PACK |

Location

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9

866-229-5207

Used
246,652KM
VIN 1FTEW1EPXGKF07860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,652 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPERCREW . XLT , 2.7L ECOBOOST , TWIN PANEL MOONROOF, NAVIGATION , TRAILER TOW , XLT SPORT PACK WITH CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS AND MORE ! 

 

Price includes safety.  We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.

 Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!

** See dealer for details.

*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licensing.

* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.

 

 

All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Brant County Ford

Brant County Ford

85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

