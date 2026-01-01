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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p>ONE OWNER !!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a sleek and sophisticated SUV thats ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning 2017 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Premium II. This stylish crossover, dressed in a timeless black exterior and boasting a luxurious black interior, offers a driving experience that’s both comfortable and capable. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Envision is ready to take on city streets and open highways with ease, and with All-Wheel Drive, youll have the confidence to tackle changing weather conditions. This beauty has 165,000 km on the odometer.</p><p>This well-equipped Envision is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, making every journey a pleasure. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.</p><p>Here are a few features that make this Buick Envision truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Premium Comfort:</strong> Sink into the plush, supportive seating and enjoy a ride that prioritizes your comfort.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of its advanced AWD system.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the Envisions sophisticated and stylish exterior.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes with the responsive automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Experience a cabin designed for both passengers and cargo, making every journey a breeze.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2017 Buick Envision

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Envision

AWD 4DR PREMIUM II

Watch This Vehicle
13993020

2017 Buick Envision

AWD 4DR PREMIUM II

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
165,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFXFSX5HD117305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

ONE OWNER !!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a sleek and sophisticated SUV that's ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning 2017 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Premium II. This stylish crossover, dressed in a timeless black exterior and boasting a luxurious black interior, offers a driving experience that’s both comfortable and capable. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Envision is ready to take on city streets and open highways with ease, and with All-Wheel Drive, you'll have the confidence to tackle changing weather conditions. This beauty has 165,000 km on the odometer.

This well-equipped Envision is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, making every journey a pleasure. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.

Here are a few features that make this Buick Envision truly stand out:

  • Premium Comfort: Sink into the plush, supportive seating and enjoy a ride that prioritizes your comfort.
  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of its advanced AWD system.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the Envision's sophisticated and stylish exterior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes with the responsive automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Experience a cabin designed for both passengers and cargo, making every journey a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2017 Buick Envision