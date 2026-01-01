$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Envision
AWD 4DR PREMIUM II
2017 Buick Envision
AWD 4DR PREMIUM II
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
ONE OWNER !!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a sleek and sophisticated SUV that's ready for any adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this stunning 2017 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Premium II. This stylish crossover, dressed in a timeless black exterior and boasting a luxurious black interior, offers a driving experience that’s both comfortable and capable. With its efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Envision is ready to take on city streets and open highways with ease, and with All-Wheel Drive, you'll have the confidence to tackle changing weather conditions. This beauty has 165,000 km on the odometer.
This well-equipped Envision is the perfect blend of luxury and practicality. Step inside and experience a world of comfort and convenience. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike, making every journey a pleasure. Its all-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.
Here are a few features that make this Buick Envision truly stand out:
- Premium Comfort: Sink into the plush, supportive seating and enjoy a ride that prioritizes your comfort.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of its advanced AWD system.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the Envision's sophisticated and stylish exterior.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy smooth and effortless gear changes with the responsive automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Experience a cabin designed for both passengers and cargo, making every journey a breeze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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