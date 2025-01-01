2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Vehicle Highlights include: Stainless Steel Headers, Exhaust, NPP, Cam, Pulley, Dyno Tuned, Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Exposed Carbon Fiber Skirts/Front Spoiler, Stage 2 Rear Spoiler, Carbon Flash Hood Stripe, Competition Seats, and much more.</span></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>CarFax:</span><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9KOw2BOHkptM5bMhzTizLFIk8M5GbC5n rel=nofollow>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9KOw2BOHkptM5bMhzTizLFIk8M5GbC5n</a></p><p></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Yes we take trade in vehicles.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Check us out on youtube: </span><a href=https://www.youtube.com/user/MunroMotors1 rel=nofollow>click here</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Like us on Facebook: </span><a href=https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/ rel=nofollow>https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/</a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.</span></p><p><a href=http://Munromotors.com rel=nofollow><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Munromotors.com</span></a></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Email: </span><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )><u>sales@munromotors.com</u></span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Delivery is available. Ask for details</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.</span></p><p><span style=color:rgb( 51 , 51 , 51 )>Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.</span></p>

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

26,729 KM

Details Description Features

$99,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 2LZ

Watch This Vehicle
12460969

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Coupe Z06 2LZ

Location

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8

1-888-927-0159

  1. 12460969
  2. 12460969
  3. 12460969
  4. 12460969
  5. 12460969
  6. 12460969
  7. 12460969
  8. 12460969
  9. 12460969
  10. 12460969
  11. 12460969
  12. 12460969
  13. 12460969
  14. 12460969
  15. 12460969
  16. 12460969
  17. 12460969
  18. 12460969
  19. 12460969
  20. 12460969
  21. 12460969
  22. 12460969
  23. 12460969
  24. 12460969
  25. 12460969
  26. 12460969
  27. 12460969
  28. 12460969
  29. 12460969
  30. 12460969
  31. 12460969
  32. 12460969
  33. 12460969
  34. 12460969
  35. 12460969
  36. 12460969
  37. 12460969
  38. 12460969
  39. 12460969
  40. 12460969
  41. 12460969
  42. 12460969
  43. 12460969
  44. 12460969
  45. 12460969
  46. 12460969
  47. 12460969
  48. 12460969
  49. 12460969
  50. 12460969
  51. 12460969
  52. 12460969
  53. 12460969
  54. 12460969
  55. 12460969
  56. 12460969
  57. 12460969
Contact Seller

$99,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,729KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YS2D63H5605418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 605418
  • Mileage 26,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights include: Stainless Steel Headers, Exhaust, NPP, Cam, Pulley, Dyno Tuned, Brembo Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Exposed Carbon Fiber Skirts/Front Spoiler, Stage 2 Rear Spoiler, Carbon Flash Hood Stripe, Competition Seats, and much more.

CarFax:https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=9KOw2BOHkptM5bMhzTizLFIk8M5GbC5n

Yes we take trade in vehicles.

Check us out on youtube: click here

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/munromotors/

We are located in Brantford, Ontario; Telephone City and the hometown of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky. Formerly located in St. George, Ontario for ten years, we are still east of London, south of Cambridge, and west of Hamilton.

In order to get our customers to come here, we have to have great prices and then when you get here, we have to have a great car in order to earn your business.

Our business hours are Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm. We are closed on Saturdays and Sundays.

At Munro Motors, we find unique vehicles and post our entire stock online in order to ensure that our vehicles find their happy home.

To ensure our customers can get what they've always wanted, we offer financing services through TD Auto Finance, Desjardins, CIBC Auto Finance and Independent Leasing Companies on vehicles that are less than ten model years old and boats that are less than twenty-five model years old.

We also offer warranty products through Lubrico and GVC warranties to ensure that your mechanical baby stays in tip-top condition.

Because of our customer focused service we have been delivering vehicles to Switzerland, Finland, Rotterdam, Emo, Thunder Bay, Kapuskasing, Halifax, Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Cornwall, Fort Francis, Kelowna, Montréal, Saskatchewan, Virginia, Newfoundland, Edmonton, Ottawa, Fredericton and Winnipeg, as well as Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Barrie, Windsor, London, Pickering, Peterborough, Oshawa, Sante Fe New Mexico, Blind River, the Greater Toronto Area, and even so far as the Czech Republic!

All of our vehicles are hand-picked by the very knowledgeable owner, Andy Munro, who has been connecting people to their dreams for many years.

Munromotors.com

Email: sales@munromotors.com

Most of our vehicles are already reconditioned, saftied, etested and ready to drive home with you.

Delivery is available. Ask for details

All prices are subject to HST and licensing, no hidden fees.

Financing is available for good credit and bruised credit. OAC as low as 7.99% for well qualified applicants. Ask us for details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

Parking Sensors
Automatic
RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Munro Motors

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 SUV for sale in Brantford, ON
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA GLA 250 SUV 164,044 KM $13,988 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Viper 2dr Cpe SRT10 for sale in Brantford, ON
2009 Dodge Viper 2dr Cpe SRT10 23,253 KM $119,988 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe 3LT for sale in Brantford, ON
2024 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Coupe 3LT 8,939 KM $52,988 + tax & lic

Email Munro Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Munro Motors

Munro Motors

487 Park Rd N, Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-927-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-927-0159

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$99,988

+ taxes & licensing

Munro Motors

1-888-927-0159

2017 Chevrolet Corvette