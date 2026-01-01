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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for your next adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this vibrant red 2018 Ford Escape SEL. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Escape is designed to turn heads while providing a refined driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the robust 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the confidence and capability to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way.</p><p>This 2018 Ford Escape SEL boasts a reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering an enjoyable and efficient drive. Its practical SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, daily commutes, and everything in between. With only 95,000 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Escape is eager to embark on many more journeys with you.</p><p>Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Escape SEL stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Commanding 4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain and weather with the confidence and enhanced traction provided by the advanced 4-wheel drive system, perfect for Canadian driving conditions.</li><li><strong>SEL Trim Excellence:</strong> Experience a higher level of comfort and sophistication with the SEL trim, offering premium appointments and a more refined cabin atmosphere.</li><li><strong>Striking Red Exterior:</strong> Make a statement with the eye-catching, vibrant red exterior paint that exudes personality and sporty appeal.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility:</strong> Enjoy the flexibility of an SUV, offering generous cargo space for all your gear, groceries, and weekend getaway essentials.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Glide through gears effortlessly with the seamless automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Ford Escape

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
14198534

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1780333495109
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HDXJUC22600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for your next adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this vibrant red 2018 Ford Escape SEL. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Escape is designed to turn heads while providing a refined driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the robust 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the confidence and capability to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way.

This 2018 Ford Escape SEL boasts a reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering an enjoyable and efficient drive. Its practical SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, daily commutes, and everything in between. With only 95,000 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Escape is eager to embark on many more journeys with you.

Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Escape SEL stand out:

  • Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather with the confidence and enhanced traction provided by the advanced 4-wheel drive system, perfect for Canadian driving conditions.
  • SEL Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of comfort and sophistication with the SEL trim, offering premium appointments and a more refined cabin atmosphere.
  • Striking Red Exterior: Make a statement with the eye-catching, vibrant red exterior paint that exudes personality and sporty appeal.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility: Enjoy the flexibility of an SUV, offering generous cargo space for all your gear, groceries, and weekend getaway essentials.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Glide through gears effortlessly with the seamless automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2018 Ford Escape