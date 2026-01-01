$13,999+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
2018 Ford Escape
SEL
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for your next adventure? Right Choice Auto is thrilled to present this vibrant red 2018 Ford Escape SEL. With its sleek exterior and comfortable black interior, this Escape is designed to turn heads while providing a refined driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, the robust 4-wheel drive system ensures you have the confidence and capability to tackle any road condition Canada throws your way.
This 2018 Ford Escape SEL boasts a reliable 4-cylinder gasoline engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering an enjoyable and efficient drive. Its practical SUV/Crossover body style offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it the perfect companion for family road trips, daily commutes, and everything in between. With only 95,000 kilometers on the odometer, this well-maintained Escape is eager to embark on many more journeys with you.
Here are 5 features that make this 2018 Ford Escape SEL stand out:
- Commanding 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain and weather with the confidence and enhanced traction provided by the advanced 4-wheel drive system, perfect for Canadian driving conditions.
- SEL Trim Excellence: Experience a higher level of comfort and sophistication with the SEL trim, offering premium appointments and a more refined cabin atmosphere.
- Striking Red Exterior: Make a statement with the eye-catching, vibrant red exterior paint that exudes personality and sporty appeal.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Versatility: Enjoy the flexibility of an SUV, offering generous cargo space for all your gear, groceries, and weekend getaway essentials.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Glide through gears effortlessly with the seamless automatic transmission, ensuring a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.
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