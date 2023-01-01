Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

62,726 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car Nation Canada

519-753-8691

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | AWD | TOUCHSCREEN | POWER LIFTGATE

Location

Car Nation Canada

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

519-753-8691

  1. 9499234
  2. 9499234
  3. 9499234
  4. 9499234
  5. 9499234
  6. 9499234
  7. 9499234
  8. 9499234
  9. 9499234
  10. 9499234
  11. 9499234
  12. 9499234
  13. 9499234
  14. 9499234
  15. 9499234
  16. 9499234
  17. 9499234
  18. 9499234
  19. 9499234
  20. 9499234
  21. 9499234
  22. 9499234
  23. 9499234
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,726KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9499234
  • Stock #: RW622
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J96KBC39529

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RW622
  • Mileage 62,726 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Nation Canada

2019 Ford Edge SEL |...
 62,726 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Mustang MA...
 43,938 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 63,402 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

Car Nation Canada

NorthWay Ford

388 King George Road, Brantford, ON N3S 3N2

Call Dealer

519-753-XXXX

(click to show)

519-753-8691

Alternate Numbers
1-888-234-7906
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory