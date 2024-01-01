Menu
<p>Previous rental</p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

56,948 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L HeatedSeats&SteeringWheel

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L HeatedSeats&SteeringWheel

Location

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3

519-752-4535

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,948KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCRDDED1NZ535839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 56,948 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous rental

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lynden Auto Depot

Lynden Auto Depot

230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-752-4535

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lynden Auto Depot

519-752-4535

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500