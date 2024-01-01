$46,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L HeatedSeats&SteeringWheel
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT DoubleCab 4WD 5.3L HeatedSeats&SteeringWheel
Location
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
519-752-4535
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,948KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCRDDED1NZ535839
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 56,948 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Previous rental
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Drivers Seat
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Telematics
Remote Tail Gate
Bluetooth Connection
6'7" Box Length
Factory Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lynden Auto Depot
2017 Honda Civic LX CVT 4door 2.0L4cylGas HeatedSeats BackUpCam 114,099 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE CrewCab Z71 4WD 5.3L 6'7"Box HeatedSeats 111,498 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Email Lynden Auto Depot
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lynden Auto Depot
230 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 8A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-752-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$46,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lynden Auto Depot
519-752-4535
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500